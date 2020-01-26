Kobe Bryant Dies in Calabasas Helicopter Crash That Left No Survivors

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, the Associated Press and Los Angeles Times reported.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Bryant was father to four children and married to Vanessa Laine Bryant.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed his death and have not identified any of the victims.

TMZ first reported that Bryant died in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff’s Office has tweeted that a press conference will be held at 2 p.m. PST (3 p.m. MT).

#LASD #PressConference 2pm PST at Las Virgenes Rd/Willow Glen; @LACoSheriff Villanueva, @LACOFD Chief Osby & other authorities will provide details on the tragic helicopter crash that occurred this morning in #Calabasas. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

