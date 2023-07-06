(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A concerned citizen braved the elements to rescue a kitten caught in a fence and was able to safely get the kitten to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

HSPPR said the kitten named Charlie was only ten weeks old when he got a little too curious and wedged himself in a fence. Charlie was still stuck when it started raining, unable to free himself to find shelter from the storm.

According to HSPPR, while they don’t know how long Charlie was stuck, a concerned citizen eventually found him and called HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement (ALE). While they were waiting on Officer Sardello, the citizen braved the elements and managed to free Charlie from the fence and get him inside from the rain before Officer Sardello arrived.

Charlie is now safe at HSPPR and it said Charlie already has an interested adopter. HSPPR thanks the concerned citizen for going above and beyond for Charlie and to Officer Sardello for getting Charlie safely to HSPPR.