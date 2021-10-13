King Soopers to hire thousands during holiday hiring event

STATEWIDE– King Soopers/City Market is looking for talent to join their team for the holidays and beyond. The retailer will be hosting a four day holiday hiring event, starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 13.

More than 1,900 associate positions in both hourly and salaried roles are available by identifying talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, department leader and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

King Soopers/City Market will be offering a hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews starting Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Following the hybrid event, the grocer will be hosting in-person hiring events at every location across the state on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 16 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

King Soopers/City Market will be offering associates a culture of opportunity and career as well as resources, training, continued education and tuition reimbursement, perks and discounts to support and develop associates to make their lives easier.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers/City Market Corporate Affairs leader.