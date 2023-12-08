(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kings Soopers is set to host a groundbreaking for a new store spanning over 118,000 feet on Dec. 12. The store is set to bring another option for groceries to the Flying Horse area.

The store will be located at North Gate Boulevard and Highway 83. King Soopers said customers will enjoy added amenities such as Murray’s Cheese, Starbucks, Sushi, and apparel once open.

“King Soopers looks forward to serving the northern Colorado Springs community at this location with access to fresh and affordable food and other essentials,” said organizers.