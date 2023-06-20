(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The King Soopers located at 2910 South Academy Boulevard in southeast Colorado Springs will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution after “…recent testing indicated the possible existence of asbestos,” at the store which is currently undergoing a remodel.

Corporate Affairs at King Soopers said it is proactively addressing the situation and has hired independent experts. King Soopers is also working with state agencies including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) in the evaluation and future actions.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

“The store will remain closed until there is full confidence that all concerns have been addressed. At King Soopers, the safety of associates and customers is a top priority. The Company is committed to providing a safe shopping experience and will provide updated information as it becomes available,” stated King Soopers’ Corporate Affairs.

Customers who normally shop at the S. Academy Blvd. location can shop at three nearby stores: