King Soopers offers full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

COLORADO SPRINGS — King Soopers announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service will receive a bonus on their Apr. 3 paycheck.

The Kroger Family of Companies announced the bonus will be given to employees hired before Mar. 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

On Saturday, the company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional.

This expands the new guidelines, announced on March 14, which allows paid time off for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

In each scenario, all associates will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort.”

