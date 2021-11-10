King Soopers looks to hire local military members and their families; view Colorado Springs openings

Denver, CO — King Soopers/City Market is looking to hire local military veterans, active military, and their families during a nationwide virtual and in-store hiring event.

Wednesday, Nov. from 12-3 p.m., interested potential employees with military backgrounds can learn about King Soopers’ local full- and part-time positions including all-purpose clerks, manufacturing, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, etc.

According to the company, the hiring event is meant to help military members and their families find work.

“King Soopers/City Market values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community,” said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager. “We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

The hiring event comes as Kroger struggles to fill positions and just weeks after the company struck a deal with Instacart, a grocery delivery and pick-up service.

King Soopers/City Market is offering resources, benefits and training including:

Full-time & part-time positions including retail, manufacturing and distribution.

Health and retirement benefits including comprehensive compensation packages, competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Currently, there are 34 jobs open in Colorado Springs. Positions include Department Manager, Grocery Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, and Front-End Supervisor.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the King Soopers/City Market team can look at current openings and apply at jobs.kingsoopers.com or jobs.citymarket.com.