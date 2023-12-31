(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimberlee Singler, the mother accused in the murder of two of her children, is now in custody in the United Kingdom, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Saturday, Dec. 30 Kimberlee Singler was taken into custody in the United Kingdom without incident. “Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit continue to work closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in pursuing the ongoing investigation,” said CSPD.

Singler was found injured with two of her children dead inside their home on Dec. 19. Her 11-year-old daughter was also injured, but is safe and being cared for in Colorado Springs.