Kids read to shelter pets to practice literacy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Story Tails reading program at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is helping kids practice reading skills with new ‘fur-ever friends.’

“They can read in a judge-free zone,” stated Tom Schermerhorn, HSPPR’s Youth Education Manager. “There’s nobody looking over their shoulder, and they can just read to the animals at their own pace.”

It’s also a great experience for animals to get socialized and make it less scary for pets to interact with children, Schermerhorn added.

“So if they can hear some soothing voices and get some pets from kids, it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Schermerhorn.

Some lucky pets may even find a home with a new best friend.

“We’ve definitely had a few people that have ended up adopting animals after falling in love,” said Schermerhorn, adding the reading program is the perfect time to avoid long waits at the shelter before bringing pets home.

