COLORADO SPRINGS — Every Sunday in the Summer, Kids on Bikes hits the trails for some sweaty fun and cold popsicles, but today meant something a little different for those participating.

“It’s a very special thing,” said Daniel Byrd, executive director of Kids on Bikes.

The Kids on Bikes “Popcycle” Ride is a notorious summertime activity in Colorado Springs to get kids out and enjoy community with a treat to cool them off.

“We created the Kids on Bikes Family Ride,” said volunteer Allen Beauchamb. “It started here in the America the Beautiful park and exactly three-point-zero-seven miles north of here, slightly upstream, and… it was just an old ugly bridge.”

Kids on Bikes collaborated with a bunch of other companies in town to transform the bridge to what it is today — having safer wire fences and some sturdy Tigerwood benches installed.

“With the help of Eco Architecture… they helped bring this vision to life where we would have benches and a bike garden,” Byrd said.

A volunteer enjoys his refreshing treat in the middle of their ride.

And now, something new has been added to this monument for Kids on Bikes.

“The plaque was just to remember Bill Boyd who was our volunteer who was here for so many popsicle rides we lost count,” Byrd said.

July 10th was his birthday, and Sunday was a day to honor his memory.

“He was a former combat and he was this kind of guy with this big great beard and he had kind of this gruff exterior when people look at him, but he had a heart of gold and he would give you the shirt off his back,” Beauchamb remembered.

His job was “the sweep”, which meant he would take up the rear and make sure everyone was safe.

“When you’re the sweep on this ride here, you’re doing two miles an hour, you can barely stay upright you’re going so slow,” Beauchamb said. “It took somebody with an incredibly kind heart and that was Bill.”

And he was known for his LED light. Beauchamb said, when he was leading the group on rides, he could always tell where Boyd was because of the flashing light in the distance.

“Sometimes I see flashing lights on the trail and it’s almost like he’s still there,” Beauchamb mused.