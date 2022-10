(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Eat, drink, and be scary this Halloween at Applebee’s with your little ones.

All day on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, kids 12 and under will receive a free Kid’s Meal at all Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, which includes locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Pueblo.

The offer applies to dine-in only, and you must mention the offer. Free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase, limit two kids per adult entrée.