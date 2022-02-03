Kids build snow fort in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When the snow hits, it’s time to build a snow fort. That’s exactly what four friends in the Broadmoor neighborhood do every time they have a snow day off school.

Wednesday’s snow shut down schools across the city and these kids got busy building their fort. They spent all day piling up the snow, packing it down and carving out the fort.

Once carving out an entrance, they build chairs inside the fort and make it nice and cozy. The group says this is their biggest build yet and it was the perfect snow fort building snow.