COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids and teens can head to the East Library location of the Pikes Peak Library District this summer to enjoy some lunch and books at no charge.

School District 11 will bring their mobile unit to East Library every weekday beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, July 29 (except for Monday, July 4). Meal service will be available 11 a.m. – noon, Monday – Friday, along with a basket of age-appropriate books that kids and teens can take with them.

The Summer Food Service Program, funded by USDA, provides nutritious meals to all children and teenagers 0-18. There are no income or registration requirements for participation.

To find other nearby summer meal sites, visit KidsFoodFinder.org.