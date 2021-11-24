Keystone Resort debuts brand new express lift

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Keystone Resort opened its new high-speed 6-passenger Peru Express Lift in the Mountain House base area of the resort. The resort said that it hopes that the lift will enhance riders’ experiences during the ski season.

“I could not be more excited to see this project come to life at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Keystone’s new vice president and general manager. “The teams started working on this as soon as the mountain closed last spring and they have put in a tremendous amount of work from start to finish. This is just the beginning though, and I’m thrilled to continue enhancing the guest experience here at Keystone as we look ahead to the Bergman Bowl project set to debut next winter.”

The Mountain House base area is now open for skiing and riding with guests enjoying laps on the new chair, hot chocolate and donuts. The resort now offers skiers access to over 130 acres of terrain, 10 trails and skiing and riding out of two base areas.

Next summer, Keystone Resort says that it will begin construction to Bergman Bowl, including a new chairlift, new trails, new snowmaking and an expansion to the Outpost Restaurant. They say that they hope the project will improve access to the currently under-utilized terrain, offering lift service to over550 acres of intermediate and advanced skiing and riding in the Bergman and Erickson Bowls.