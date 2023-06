(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Do you want to win some free beer? Keystone Light is giving away $10,000 and free beer for a year!

Keystone Light is sponsoring this giveaway in honor of National Fishing Day on June 18.

Contestants should submit ‘Fish Pics,’ a picture of themselves holding up a freshly caught fish. The contest will be open through June 28.

If you would like to participate in the contest, you can click the link above.