(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In 2022, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (EDC) launched the ‘Hello Colorado Springs’ program, which brings in talent from all over the country to see the beauty of Pikes Peak and continue working in the region.

This year, more than 70 young professionals participated in the program, and are all being celebrated on Thursday evening at Cave of the Winds.

The program connects young professionals with companies in Southern Colorado and helps them find affordable housing in downtown Colorado Springs.

This year the program attracted 15 companies from different industries including Kratos, UC Health, Entegris, and Boeing. The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC said 73 young professionals joined the program from across 13 states and three countries.

