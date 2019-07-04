Keep your pets safe this 4th of July

National Mill Dog Rescue has some tips to keep your pet safe this 4th of July.

National Mill Dog Rescue is asking pet owners to keep their animals in mind this holiday weekend. Celebrations and festivities for the holiday include fireworks plus other commotion which can be stressful for your pet, resulting in them getting lost.

Tips from National Mill Dog Rescue and the Humane Society of the United States include:

Leaving pets at home and inside. Fireworks can be terrifying to pets, even pets who are accustomed to being around crowds and commotion. Avoid taking your pets to barbecues or other outdoor festivities, they can quickly become disoriented and lost from all the new sensations and noises.

Create a home sanctuary. Playing relaxing music or leaving the TV on may help mask the sound of fireworks.

Pet-proof your home. When scared, some animals may become destructive so be sure to remove anything from reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed and eaten.

Identification is ESSENTIAL. Ideal identification is both a tag and microchip.

Remember during celebrations and fireworks many pets become scared and run away from home, so keep your pets in mind this 4th of July by keeping them safe and update your pet’s identification information before the holiday!