WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Keep Woodland Park Beautiful will host its 20th annual Citywide Cleanup on Aug. 27. Woodland Park will celebrate two decades of community efforts to keep the city clean and litter free.

The annual event has been a longstanding effort to reduce litter and promote responsible handling of waste in and around the city. Hundreds of volunteers over the years have helped clean accumulated trash near parks, schools, neighborhoods, local businesses and alongside roadways.

The Citywide Cleanup has been an opportunity for local groups, nonprofits and the Woodland Park School District to give back to the community. For 2022, volunteers will also have the opportunity to help local businesses downtown by washing windows.

“…It’s wonderful to see the community come together to help pitch in to keep our city clean”, said Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Vice Chair Kassidi Gilgenast. “Last year we welcomed over 90 volunteers and we are excited to get more people involved this summer and make a big impact”.

The Citywide Cleanup will be hosted at Memorial Park. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Volunteer registration will be available online here.

Volunteers will sign-in, be assigned a spot to clean up and set off to work in their designated areas. When clean-up is complete, volunteers are invited back to the pavilion for a free barbecue lunch. This event will also feature games and special activities for kids.

Keep Woodland Park Beautiful was originally founded in 2002 by David Bryant and Bryan Kochis. The name became an officially recognized chapter of Keep America Beautiful and a city-recognized committee in 2004. Initiatives run by the committee include the Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a-Garden programs, beautification and community improvement projects and local community outreach and education.