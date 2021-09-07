“Keep Colorado Wild” pass now available for Purple Heart recipients

DENVER — Two laws have made it easier for some Coloradans to enter state parks and recreation areas starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

SB21-249 has created a discounted Keep Colorado Wild Pass to increase access to and funding for Colorado’s state parks and public lands, and HB21-1116 now allows Colorado veterans with Purple Heart license plates and their passengers’ free entry into state parks and recreation areas.

“The ‘Keep Colorado Pass’ will make it easier for people to enjoy some of the most incredible state parks and public lands in the country,” said Representative Kerry Tipper. “Starting soon, Colorado drivers will have access to cheaper park passes that will help us ensure our parks have the resources they need to flourish, protect visitors and remain open for all to enjoy.”

Also going into effect today is HB21-1116, meant to expand access to our state parks for veterans who’ve received the Purple Heart medal.

“Colorado’s spectacular state parks offer tremendous benefits and recreation opportunities for Purple Heart recipients and disabled veterans,” said Representative David Ortiz. “While we can never repay the debt we owe to all of our nation’s Purple Heart recipients, this small token of gratitude honors our veterans and ensures that cost will never be a barrier for them to access and enjoy our state parks.”

Any Purple Heart recipient who is a resident of Colorado may also get a free state parks pass from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

