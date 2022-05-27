MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — To help the community clear out their property of fallen trees and tree branches, the city will be hosting three opportunities for wood disposal.

Chipper Days will take place at the Public Works Facility from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following days:

Friday, May 27

Saturday, May 28

Saturday, Jun 4

Tree limbs can be any length but must be less than 4 inches in diameter. Shrubs are allowed if the root ball has been removed.

No construction materials, bags of leaves, grass clippings, or other waste is allowed. Crews will not service tree limbs moved to the public right-of-way.

The city says they will be launching a pilot program for mobilizing their woodchipper to every neighborhood in Manitou Springs starting mid-June.