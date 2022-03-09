COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation (NWCAVE) has established the Kara Nichols Memorial Fund at Columbia Bank.

Organizers say the account will allow the family to be present at hearings and the trial of their daughter’s accused murderer.

Any funds that are left once the case is closed will be given to the family. All donations are 100% tax-deductible.

Donations can be made to NWCAVE (memo section Kara Nichols Memorial Fund) and mailed to NWCAVE P.O. Box 872494, Vancouver, WA 98687.

To make a donation online, visit https://nwcave.org/donate/ and click Network for Good (remember to set the designation for Kara Nichols Memorial Fund).

NWCAVE is planning a Vigil for Hope on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 following the next hearing in Colorado Springs.

Get the latest updates by visiting www.karanichols.org.