Kara Nichols’ family makes statement after woman’s remains were discovered in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY — The family of Kara Nichols, a woman who disappeared 10 year ago from Colorado, has confirmed that her remains were found in the Black Forest area on Tuesday.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will make the final determination of the identity of those remains, but on a Facebook page named “Justice for Kara Nichols,” the following message appeared:

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart, that we share that we were informed yesterday by authorities, that our beautiful daughter’s remains were found and a suspect has been arrested in the case.



We are writing to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those who tirelessly gave time, money, attention and assistance to finding Kara over the past ten years.



Due to the unremitting support and help from National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation (NWCAVE) the past decade they will continue to be by our family’s side, manage this page and be a voice for Kara as we seek justice in this case.”

Nichols, who was reported missing in October of 2021, was last seen in the 6700 block of Missioni Road in Colorado Springs.

Joel Hollendorfer has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of second degree murder. Hollendorfer made his first court appearance on Wednesday. His pre-trial conference is set to being on February 17.