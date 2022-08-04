CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A 32-year-old, Kansas man named Brian won $100,166 playing Buffalo Blackjack at Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek Saturday night.

Brian made a Blackjack Progressive bet and got a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces of spades landing him the jackpot. The chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000, according to Wildwood Casino’s general manager Matt Andrighetti.

While Brian did not stick around long to provide any comments on the big win – he walked away with a stack of cash and a check – the other players at the table were very excited, Andrighetti said.

“When a player wins a big jackpot like this it sends a buzz of excitement throughout the casino,” stated Andrighetti. “We love getting to see players from other tables and slots around the gaming floor share in the thrill of such a big moment.”

In June 2021, Wildwood Casino celebrated a Colorado Springs resident hitting a $568,319.45 jackpot playing The Hobbit slot machine. Before that, another Colorado Springs resident broke Cripple Creek’s highest jackpot record at the time with an $805,329 slot win at Wildwood.

Wildwood Casino is known for being the “Highest Casino in the World” with some of the newest slots in the historic town of Cripple Creek. In 2021, the casino opened the newest hotel in town, Wildwood Hotel. The hotel featured modern amenities, 101 rooms and easy access to the casino’s gaming floor.