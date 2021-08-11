Kaiser Permanente awards 17 Colorado school districts total of $300,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Kaiser Permanente is providing a total of $300,000 through a grant to 17 local school districts.

The grant will go to distributing meals to students and promoting public food assistance enrollment programs in the region.

According to Hunger Free Colorado’s April 2021 survey, one in every three Colorado residents are food insecure, meaning that they do not have steady, reliable access to daily nutrition.

Mike Ramseier, regional president of Kaiser Permanente, said, “The link between total health and nutritious food is well documented, especially for young, developing minds. It’s simply unacceptable to have students without consistent access to healthy food.”

The grant will also allow for schools to purchase safe food storage and preparation services and will increase transportation options for meals to be delivered at the local level and

Charlotte Ciancio, Mapleton School District superintendent, said, “Good nutrition and access to healthy, nourishing food are as much a part of a quality learning experience as paper and pencils. Generous funds from our partners at Kaiser Permanente will help us to continue important outreach efforts connecting families to food resources within our schools and the greater community.”

Through June 2022, school districts can use the support throughout the district in general or can disperse it to an individual district school.

The following schools receiving assistance are as follows:

Adams 14

Cañon City — Fremont Re-1

Cripple Creek-Victor Re-1

Ellicott 22

Colorado Springs District 11

Englewood

Fountain-Fort Carson 8

Fremont Re-2

Greeley-Evans 6

Hanover 28

Harrison 2

Mapleton

Pueblo D60

Sheridan 2

Weld Re-1

Weld Re-8

Westminster Public Schools

This grant support is part of Kaiser Permanente’s Food for Life program which focuses on national food insecurity and Thriving Schools program.

To learn more about Kaiser Permanente’s programs, visit their website here.