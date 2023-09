(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating the fifth birthday of K9 Miles.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Miles is a part of CSPD’s Airport team whose duty is to inspect vehicles and unattended bags left in the airport, and walking around as a visual deterrent.

CSPD said Miles’ favorite toy at work is a large tennis ball and any toy he can get ahold of. He also gets compliments from the flying public and employees for being such a handsome guy.

Happy Birthday, Miles!