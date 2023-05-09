(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 Luna has received a donation of body armor from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Luna’s vest was sponsored by Deborah Collins of Colorado Springs, and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Ralph J. Collins”.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,077 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.