(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating the birthday of one of their K9s, a Labrador Retriever named Luna Pixel.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

K9 Luna Pixel turned 5 years old on Feb. 16. Luna Pixel has worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) for the last three years. According to CSPD, Luna Pixel’s specialty is sniffing out electronics (cell phones, computers, SD cards, etc.).

K9 Luna Pixel loves to work and play and is a loving partner towards her handler and co-workers. CSPD said she never backs down from a challenge and will only drop her toy for a cheese ball, her favorite snack.