PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced the passing of their retired K9, Jenny, who dedicated ten years of service to PCSO.

Jenny retired in 2021 and spent the last year enjoying retirement with her handler, Deputy Alfredo Gonzalez, and his family.

PCSO said Jenny passed away peacefully on Saturday following a month of declining health.

“We thank Jenny for her years of service, tail wags, smiles and hugs she brought to our community,” said PCSO. “You will forever remain in our hearts. RIP Jenny.”