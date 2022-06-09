FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department’s K9 Goose will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

K9 Goose’s vest is sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of providing bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for our four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.