PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested a juvenile on Thursday after the juvenile was found in possession of a gun near East High School in Pueblo.

On Wednesday, May 25, a Pueblo Police School Resource Officer received information regarding a suspicious juvenile near East High School. Through further investigation, law enforcement learned the juvenile could possibly have a gun.

On Thursday, May 26, officers observed the suspect near East High School, and when officers made contact with him, he was found to be in possession of a gun. As a safety precaution, East High School was placed on a secure perimeter during the incident but resumed a normal schedule once the area was safe.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into Pueblo Youth Center on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and a juvenile in possession of a handgun.