Juvenile runaway arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — A 13-year-old is in custody and police are still searching for a second suspect after officers responded to a possible drive-by shooting late Friday night.

At 11:25 P.M., officers were dispatched to the 900 blk. E. Routt on a possible drive-by shooting.

An officer arrived at the scene as a male was running away. The officer caught the suspect about a block away as other officers arrived.

Police say he’s a 13-year-old reported runaway and was carrying a loaded .357 magnum revolver.

The juvenile didn’t attempt to use it and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police reported that the people who originally called the officers said they heard knocking on their window and saw a man they reportedly already have issues with holding a semi-auto pistol, along with the 13-year-old juvenile.

Authorities aren’t sure where the other male went, but officers found an ankle monitor nearby that they believe he cut off.

Officers are still investigating and seeking to arrest the other suspect, who is also believed to be a juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.