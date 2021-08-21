Justice Center holds Renters Rights event; renters to receive legal advice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Justice Center is offering local renters an opportunity to speak with legal experts regarding renting-related issues.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, participants can speak to lawyers about topics including landlord/tenant issues, attend free workshops, eat a free bagged lunch, and enter drawings to win one month’s rent.

Organizers say renters will be able to sit down one-on-one with a real lawyer and get free legal advice on their housing matters.

Workshops include:

Evictions during COVID-19

Communicating with Your Landlord

Reasonable Accommodation

Appointments are limited to 20 minutes; advice will be on a first come, first served basis. You are encouraged to arrive early to ensure you are able to meet with a lawyer.

The event is being held at Acacia Park in Colorado Springs. The address is 115 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.