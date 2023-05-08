(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The jury has reached a verdict in the case against Letecia Stauch who is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020.

On Monday, May 8, Stauch was found guilty of all accused charges, which include:

First-Degree Murder

Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

Tampering with Physical Evidence

The jury was dismissed with the thanks of the court.

Judge Gregory Werner said the court will proceed with sentencing later Monday afternoon.

