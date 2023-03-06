(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jurassic Quest, one of the biggest and most realistic dinosaur attractions in the nation kicked off its Rocky Mountain tour in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 3.

The interactive dinosaur experience brought more hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including an expanded herd of moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions.

Jurassic Quest also featured live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, as well as a “Triceratots” soft play area for the ‘littlest’ explorers.

The herd was at the Colorado Springs Event Center for a one-weekend-only event from March 3 to March 5. Jurassic Quest will migrate to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12.