COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held Downtown, and road closures will be in effect.

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The three-day festival is free and open to the public, and will feature vendors, live performances by national and local artists, car show, fashion show, skating rink, and more.

The Festival will take place June 17-19 in America the Beautiful Park, located at 126 Cimino Drive.

Cimino Drive will be closed between West Colorado Avenue and Conejos Street for the duration of the festival, starting Friday, June 17 at 9 a.m. and lasting through Sunday, June 19 at 10 p.m.

For a schedule of events and more information on how to get involved with the festival, head to CSJuneteenthfestival.com.