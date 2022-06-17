COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will take place over the course of this weekend at America the Beautiful Park.

The three-day festival is free and open to the public in downtown at 126 Cimino Dr. It will feature national artist headliners, local stepshow talent, a car show, fashion show, games and activities.

Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States. Southern Colorado’s Juneteenth Festival aims to bring together people from every background and community for a time of celebration.

Festival schedule:

Friday, Jun 17 — 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jun 18 — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Jun 19 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will be accepting sponsors, vendors and volunteers to help support the event. You can submit inquiries for the event here.