June is here as the official start of meteorological summer. The start to June has not felt quite like summer. It leaves many wondering what will the rest of the month bring and what do we normally see?

Looking into climate normals from the National Weather Service Pueblo Climate page, records in Colorado Springs and Pueblo date back from 1991. Records show June as a typically warm month that lacks snow, but not moisture.

Numbers as of May 31, 2022. Not including precipitation from June 1, 2022.

June in water, typically we receive over 2” in Colorado Springs and over an 1” in Pueblo on average.

In May of this year, we finished off the month below average in Colorado Springs with over 1.5” of water. In Pueblo, we ended up above average by almost an inch.

Numbers as of June 1, 2022

Snow in June is very limited with most flurries melting as soon as it hits the ground. Typically we get less than a trace of an inch in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

As for temperatures, June is usually a warm month in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Numbers as of June 1, 2022

Highs in Colorado Springs average in the low 80s, whereas in Pueblo highs are typically in the upper 80s.

NWS’s Climate Prediction Outlooks for June, July and August do have the state trending warmer and drier.





But there is always a chance to have the right weather setup to deliver more moisture.

As for the rest of this week we will warm up back into the 80s by the weekend with a chance of spotty thunderstorms until Friday.

