PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

DAVID SHANON AMARO is a white male, 22 years old, 5’11” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. AMARO is wanted for murder 1- att., assault 1, contributing to delinquency of minor 1, felony menacing and driving under the influence.

MARCUS JAMES CRAWFORD is a White Male, 28 years old, 6’ tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. CRAWFORD is wanted for Burglary 1, Theft, Driving Under Restraint (2), Eluding, No Insurance and Unregistered Vehicle.

TIMOTHY CARL DEHERRERA is a White Male, 32 years old, 6’2” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DEHERRERA is wanted for Assault 2, Violation of Protection Order and Child Abuse.

MARK DANIEL HURRY is a White Male, 58 years old, 6’2” tall and 175 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. HURRY is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Harassment.

RYAN MIYAKE MITCHELL-WHITE is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’8” tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MITCHELL-WHITE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Robbery, Assault 3, Telephone Obstruction, Child Abuse, Harassment and Theft.

MIKAELE JUSHAWN POLOA is a Black Male, 21 years old, 6’2” tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. POLOA is wanted for Murder 2 – Att., POWPO, Agg. Robbery, Felony Menacing, MVT (2), Theft (2), Sexual Assault, Attempt to Influence and Trespass 1 – Auto.