PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Daniel Juarez, 29, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Juarez
has eight warrants for the following charges:

  • Three warrants for Failure to Appear, with one being no bond, and includes the
    following charges:
    • Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
    • Traffic Offenses: Reckless Driving and Driving Under Restraint
  • He has four warrants for Burglary which include
    • Criminal Mischief x3
    • Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
    • Burglary Tools– Possession and Theft.
  • His eighth warrant is for Larceny which includes:
    • Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
    • Burglary
    • Theft

Juarez’s total bond amount is $187,500

James Taylor, 41, is a White male, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor has a warrant for the following:

  • Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Taylor’s bond is $5,000.