PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Daniel Juarez, 29, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Juarez

has eight warrants for the following charges:

Three warrants for Failure to Appear, with one being no bond, and includes the

following charges: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft Traffic Offenses: Reckless Driving and Driving Under Restraint

following charges: He has four warrants for Burglary which include Criminal Mischief x3 Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft Burglary Tools– Possession and Theft.

His eighth warrant is for Larceny which includes: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft Burglary Theft



Juarez’s total bond amount is $187,500

James Taylor, 41, is a White male, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor has a warrant for the following:

Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Taylor’s bond is $5,000.