PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.
Daniel Juarez, 29, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Juarez
has eight warrants for the following charges:
- Three warrants for Failure to Appear, with one being no bond, and includes the
following charges:
- Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
- Traffic Offenses: Reckless Driving and Driving Under Restraint
- He has four warrants for Burglary which include
- Criminal Mischief x3
- Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
- Burglary Tools– Possession and Theft.
- His eighth warrant is for Larceny which includes:
- Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
- Burglary
- Theft
Juarez’s total bond amount is $187,500
James Taylor, 41, is a White male, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor has a warrant for the following:
- Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.
Taylor’s bond is $5,000.