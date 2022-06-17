PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Sabrina Harmon, 28, is a White female, 5’04”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Harmon is wanted for the following warrants:

Damage Property which includes Criminal Mischief

Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance

Failure to Appear which includes a Traffic Offense – Passenger Failed to Report Accident

Her total bond amount is $4,000.

Eric Montour, 32, is a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Montour is wanted for the following warrants:

Identity Theft – Used to Obtain

Failure to Appear which includes Assault and Harassment Strike/Shove/Kick.

His total bond amount is $11,000.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.