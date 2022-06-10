PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Danny Sisneros, 25, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for the following warrants:

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Weapon Offense which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Defaced Firearm Possession.

His bond is $2,500.

Samuel Rivera, 36, is a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for the following charge:

Motor Vehicle Theft which includes Trespass.

His bond amount is $10,000

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.