COLORADO SPRINGS — Four members of the USA Jump Rope National Team from Idaho Falls, Idaho, showed off their jump roping skills at Ed Robson Arena, ahead of the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships.

Five-time world champion, Seth Ingram, will perform with Hailee Ward, Alix Beattie and Preston Ballard at Labor Day Lift Off in Memorial Park. Their demonstration will give attendees an up-close look at the dynamic performances coming to Robson Arena for summer 2023. Their performance will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

“We are very proud to welcome the World Jump Rope Championship to Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA,” said Mayor John Suthers. “I am in awe of the level of talent that these incredible athletes have, and this is going to be an event you won’t want to miss.”

The championship will feature 3,000 participants, including athletes, coaches and officials from more than 30 countries. Championship events include a Double Dutch contest, urban culture fuses with acrobatics, dance and music; Single Rope and Double Dutch Speed, the fastest jumpers alive; and single rope and Double Dutch Freestyle, acrobatics with skill combinations.

Robson Arena, home to the Colorado College Ice Hockey Team, is one of five City for Champions projects in Colorado Springs. The 2023 World Jump Rope Championship will be held on July 16 through July 23 in Colorado Springs.