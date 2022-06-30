COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s informative town hall series has announced four more dates for the month of July.

The first two meetings are for residents living north of Fillmore, east of I-25, and south of Woodmen, including the following neighborhoods:

North Nevada/The Studio

Cragmoor

Garden Ranch

Vista Grande

Pulpit Rock

Kitty Hawk

Bonnyville

The meetings will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 14, both at Pulpit Rock Church – 301 Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The second set of meetings in July are for residents living north of Platte/Uintah, east of I-25, west of Academy, and south of Fillmore, including the following neighborhoods:

Roswell

Old North End

Patty Jewett

Middle Shooks Run

Palmer Heights

Austin Estates

Palmer Park

Wasson

These meetings will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday July 19 and Thursday July 21, at First United Methodist Church – 420 N. Nevada Avenue.

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of town throughout the summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit: www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series. CSFD has also been streaming the Town Hall series on their Facebook page.