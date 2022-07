PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Scott Mendoza (40) is a Hispanic male, 6’00”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mendoza five warrants for Failure to Appear, one of which is no bond:

Weapon Offense-Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Traffic OffenseVehicular Eluding

Trespassing

Theft

Making a False Report.

His total bond amount is $13,000

Arden Haught (24) is a White male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Haught has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges:

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

Dangerous Drugs

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Property Crimes-Chop/Shop Alter/Remove VIN

Registration-Fictitious Plates.

His total bond amount is $30,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.