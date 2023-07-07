(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

33-year-old Salvadore Pritchett is described as a Black man, 5’10”, 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Pritchett has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Second Degree Assault.

32-year-old Nicole Berlind is described as a White woman, 5’07”, 115 lbs, with blond hair and hazel eyes. Berlind has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Identity Theft and Criminal Trespass.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone for information to call them. To remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.