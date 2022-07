PIKES PEAK REGION — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives below:

PETER JOSEPH BERNARDO is a White Male, 20 years old, 5’4” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BERNARDO is wanted for Assault 2 and Criminal Mischief.

NELSON ALEXANDER CARDONA is a White Male, 24 years old, 5’8” tall, and 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CARDONA is wanted for Felony Menacing w/Weapon, Stalking, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Assault 3, False Reporting – False Identification, Protection Order Violation, Driving Under Restraint and Driving Under the Influence.

DAVID JOSIAH GRIEGO is a White Male, 36 years old, 6’1” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GRIEGO is wanted for Assault 2 – Peace Officer, Protection Order Violation (2), Harassment and Stalking.

BRIANNA JOY GRIMES is a Black Female, 21 years old, 5’1” tall, and 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GRIMES is wanted for Assault 3 (2), Burglary 1 (2) and Harassment (2).

XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS is a Black Male, 25 years old, 5’8” tall and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARNESS is wanted for Robbery- Agg., POWPO, Menacing, Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint and Vehicular Eluding

TIMOTHY GARLAND HAYSLETT is a Black Male, 29 years old, 5’11” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HAYSLETT is wanted for Sex Assault, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender (2), Felony Menacing, Driving Under Restraint (2), Careless Driving and Driving Under Influence (2).

GREGORY JOHN PFANDER is a White Male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. PFANDER is wanted for Assault 2 (2), Violent Crime – Death/SBI, Harassment, Driving Under Restraint and Off Highway Vehicle on Street.

CHRISTOPHER MALIK WIGGINS is a Black Male, 18 years old, 5’5” tall, and 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WIGGINS is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon (3), Violent Crime w/Weapon (3), Violent Juvenile Offender – Weapon (3), Felony Menacing w/Weapon (3), Carrying Concealed Weapon (2), Handgun Possession by Juvenile (2) and Defaced Firearm.