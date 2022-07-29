PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Margarito Maya, 44, is a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Maya has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Robert Campbell, 30, is a Black male, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Campbell has a no bond warrant for Aggravated Robbery. He has a second no bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.