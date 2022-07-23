PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Oleta Witte, 28, is a White female, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Witte has five warrants. Four of those warrants are for Burglary which includes the following charges: Burglary x5, Theft x3, and Criminal Mischief x4. Witte’s fifth warrant is for Larceny.

Her total bond amount is $56,000.

Larry Cline, 45, is a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Cline has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes: Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Violation of a Protection Order and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.