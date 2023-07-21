July 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Joshua Pacheco, 30, was previously featured on April 27, 2018. He is a Hispanic male, 5’03” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Pacheco has a warrant for a Weapons Offense, which includes Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO). His bond is $50,000.

Isaiah Reveteriano, 28, is a Hispanic male, 5’04” tall, 171 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Reveteriano has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Dangerous Drugs– Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute / Manufacture / Dispense / Sale and Vehicular Eluding.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged

to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.