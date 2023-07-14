(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate a wanted street criminal.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

33-year-old Edgar Darden is described as a Black man, 5’7″, 224 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Darden has a warrant for Homicide – Murder 1 after Deliberation. His bond is $500,000.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone for information to call them. To remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.